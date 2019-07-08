Waitbusters’ Digital Diner on Track to Seat 1,000,000 Guests Annually

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) As Waitbusters, LLC continues to expand to restaurants across the country, the startup is on track to seat 1,000,000 guests annually using its front of house software. With over ten to fifteen new restaurant customers being added monthly, growth was inevitable. But the real shift began when the company began thinking outside of the box in terms of typical “front of house” features to meet the ongoing demands of the times.

In 2017, Digital Diner planned to be the next big wait line solution. But over the past two years, and after countless discussions with restaurant owners and guests, the lineup has expanded to:

Reservation Management

Table Management

Online Ordering

Getting in line, making a reservation and ordering online with Alexa

3 rd Party Delivery Support

Party Delivery Support Delivery Driver Logistics

Hotspot Deliveries

Wait line predictor

Loyalty Program

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Select-a-Table Revenue Generator

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, could not be more pleased with their achievements, explaining, “We are so proud that we’re on track to seat 1,000,000 guests with our Digital Diner software. This process has been long but the hard work brought forth by our team really shows that efforts and communication pay off and make for an A+ product. We are achieving this goal with a small team, on the ground working tirelessly and daily – and without any downtime seen by any of our restaurant clients.”

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com