Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Software Adds New Features for Alcohol Pickup and Delivery

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it has added pertinent new features making it easier for restaurants to offer curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol to their customers. With the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic toll suffered by restaurants that were required to close their dining rooms, many states began loosening their liquor laws. For example, in Virginia, where Waitbusters’ headquarters is located, the Virginia ABC allows restaurants to sell beer and wine in sealed containers for either curbside pickup or delivery without a delivery permit. Restaurants can use their own drivers for delivery or they can use third party delivery services to deliver alcohol on their behalf with a specific written contract in place.

Due to the relaxed restrictions, Waitbusters added two distinct features to assist restaurants in the sale and delivery of alcohol. The first feature allows the restaurant to request a picture ID with any alcohol order, thereby preventing underage individuals from placing an order. The Id must be uploaded upon checkout. Second, restaurants can now add a custom tax rate to alcoholic beverage items since that rate typically differs from the standard sales tax rate on food.

According to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, “These additional features are just another way we are trying to make things easier for restaurant owners. Every dollar counts in this new economic climate and paving the way for a smooth transition into curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol to their patrons is essential. Furthermore, because most states require alcohol to be sold in combination with a food order, the check size is increased. It’s a win-win for both the restaurant and the customer.”

Waitbusters has continuously tried to meet the ongoing needs of restaurant owners in this new age of social distancing and closures. They also offer contactless delivery through their online ordering service and are currently giving new customers a reduction in their online ordering prices to the tune of $29.95 per month during the brunt of the pandemic.

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or to learn more go to www.waitbustersdining.com .

Digital Diner’s features included in the $29.95 plan:

Online Ordering

Delivery As a Service

Delivery Driver Logistics

Optional features for additional costs:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator