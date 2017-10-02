  1. Home
Waitbusters Digital Diner Seamlessly Integrates with Facebook Business Pages

From www.restaurantnews.com by RestaurantNews.com
Reason #3 to Use Waitbusters Digital Diner: Facebook Integration

Reston, VA  (RestaurantNews.com)  Digital Diner, the exclusive front of house and marketing technology released by Waitbusters Dining, is so versatile that it enables restaurants to integrate a remote wait line solution directly into their Facebook Business page, in just a few simple steps. Now all their social media followers can get in line without having to navigate to their website or needlessly clutter the lobby.

Benefits:

  • Wait line system for customers directly from their existing social media channel
  • More relaxed dining experience with no crowded lobbies
  • Customize elements of the widget to match the theme of the Facebook Business page
  • Trained professional staff available to support the integration at no additional cost

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail agau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com

