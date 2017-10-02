Waitbusters Digital Diner Seamlessly Integrates with Facebook Business Pages

Reason #3 to Use Waitbusters Digital Diner: Facebook Integration
Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Digital Diner, the exclusive front of house and marketing technology released by Waitbusters Dining, is so versatile that it enables restaurants to integrate a remote wait line solution directly into their Facebook Business page, in just a few simple steps. Now all their social media followers can get in line without having to navigate to their website or needlessly clutter the lobby.
Benefits:
About Waitbusters Dining
Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail agau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.
Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com
