Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Now Includes Loyalty Program

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced their Digital Diner software will now include a loyalty program. The loyalty program will enhance the guest experience and add to the already full plate of functions offered by Digital Diner.

As a restaurant owner, there are two core goals of a loyalty program: offer guest incentives and also gather information about those guests in the process. The result is value not only for the guest, but for the restaurant itself. Loyalty programs don’t just create repeat customers, they increase sales overall and give the customer a more personalized experience. The bottom line is that loyalty programs create a personal relationship between a restaurant and its customers.

Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, explained, “After speaking to multiple restaurant owners and understanding the importance of repeat customers, we believe that this 1-2 punch of a combined SMS marketing and loyalty program provides restaurants, using Digital Diner, a tremendous advantage over their competition that does not. The launch of our loyalty program brings us one step closer to our ultimate goal of delivering a true all-in-one restaurant operations product.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

