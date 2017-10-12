Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Introduces Its Reservation Widget

Reason #5 to Use Waitbusters Dining Solution: Reservations Widget

Reston, VA (Restaurant News Release) With over 80% of diners visiting a restaurant’s website or social media site before they make a reservation, it is imperative that you offer reservations directly from your restaurant website or social media channels. With Waitbusters’ Reservation Widget, you can capture their business right when they are making a decision even when your restaurant is closed. This enables you to avoid missing out on potential new customers (and revenue) 24/7. With our trained professional staff available to support your integration at no additional cost, you will be up and running immediately.

Benefits:

No app to download and install

Take reservations when you are closed or too busy to answer the phone

Under way in minutes

Customize elements of the widget as it will appear on your page

No per cover fee

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com