  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Gives Restaurants the Data They Need on Demand

From www.restaurantnews.com by RestaurantNews.com
Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Gives Restaurants the Data They Need on Demand

Waitbusters' Digital Diner Gives Restaurants the Data They Need on Demand

Reason #7 to Use Waitbusters’ Digital Diner: Analytics

Reston, VA  (RestaurantNews.com)  Waitbusters’ Digital Diner, the latest restaurant software providing wait line, reservation and table management keeps restaurants ahead of their competition by providing detailed customer analytics. Restaurants are busy to say the least. Restaurant staff and management are continuously managing wait lines, reservations and customer demands. To better serve their guests, management needs data and they need it on demand. They also need data to help predict what they should do next. Big data delivered in real-time can provide the insight necessary for managers to be dynamic in their approach to managing their restaurants. The technology behind Waitbusters’ Digital Diner collects guest behavior, analyzes it and then creates a list of action items for managers to tackle or assign to staff members.

Track Guest Behavior and Other KPIS:

  • Guests seated
  • Guests that were no shows
  • Average wait time guests were in line before seated
  • How guests were added to a line or made a reservation
  • Revenue generated by the Jump the Line feature
  • Offers and coupons redeemed

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com

Continue reading at Restaurant News