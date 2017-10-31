Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Gives Restaurants the Data They Need on Demand

Reason #7 to Use Waitbusters’ Digital Diner: Analytics

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner, the latest restaurant software providing wait line, reservation and table management keeps restaurants ahead of their competition by providing detailed customer analytics. Restaurants are busy to say the least. Restaurant staff and management are continuously managing wait lines, reservations and customer demands. To better serve their guests, management needs data and they need it on demand. They also need data to help predict what they should do next. Big data delivered in real-time can provide the insight necessary for managers to be dynamic in their approach to managing their restaurants. The technology behind Waitbusters’ Digital Diner collects guest behavior, analyzes it and then creates a list of action items for managers to tackle or assign to staff members.

Track Guest Behavior and Other KPIS:

Guests seated

Guests that were no shows

Average wait time guests were in line before seated

How guests were added to a line or made a reservation

Revenue generated by the Jump the Line feature

Offers and coupons redeemed

