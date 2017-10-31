Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Gives Restaurants the Data They Need on Demand

Reason #7 to Use Waitbusters’ Digital Diner: Analytics
Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner, the latest restaurant software providing wait line, reservation and table management keeps restaurants ahead of their competition by providing detailed customer analytics. Restaurants are busy to say the least. Restaurant staff and management are continuously managing wait lines, reservations and customer demands. To better serve their guests, management needs data and they need it on demand. They also need data to help predict what they should do next. Big data delivered in real-time can provide the insight necessary for managers to be dynamic in their approach to managing their restaurants. The technology behind Waitbusters’ Digital Diner collects guest behavior, analyzes it and then creates a list of action items for managers to tackle or assign to staff members.
Track Guest Behavior and Other KPIS:
