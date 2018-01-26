Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Forges up the East Coast with the Addition of Resorts

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Mountain Creek Resort in NJ has begun using its Digital Diner software in both its Kink and Hawk’s Nest restaurants. Digital Diner is a more robust software solution, in that it features SMS marketing, social media share, table management, as well as wait line and reservation management.

Mountain Creek began using the software in two of their restaurants in the fall, prior to the wave of avid skiers that flock to the resort each year. With the mass of patrons that come to the resort each day, the reservation system and wait line management has been particularly helpful in both its Hawk’s Nest and Kink restaurants. Hawk’s Nest caters to those looking for an elegant, gourmet meal. Kink, on the other hand, is more casual, serving American BBQ and extensive list of beers.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters’ Dining couldn’t be more pleased with the expansion to resorts. He explained, “Having created software that can adapt to any type of environment makes such custom installs easy to execute. We are thrilled to be part of such a prestigious brand.”

Get seated with Digital Diner at Mountain Creek Resort, 200 NJ-94, Vernon Township, NJ 07462.

About Mountain Creek

Mountain Creek is NYC metro area’s closest snow resort located just 47 miles from the George Washington Bridge. Mountain Creek offers 167 acres of trails on four mountain peaks, 100% snowmaking coverage and full night skiing, the region’s highest skiable vertical and the only true All-Mountain Terrain Park south of Vermont.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com