Waitbusters Digital Diner Expands Footprint to Tennessee with DaaS Implementation in Archers BBQ

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced that its Digital Diner software expanded into the south with the addition of the Archers BBQ multi-unit chain. The southern staple, which has four locations throughout Knoxville, has begun using its online ordering platform, including its revolutionary Delivery As A Service (DaaS) feature.

Archers BBQ has rapidly been expanding and wanted to cater to its customers with a solid online ordering and delivery platform. But the headaches they endured with certain third party delivery platforms were not making it easy. Discovering Waitbusters Digital Diner provided Archers with not just a solution but also a solid way to retain customers and increase revenue.

According to Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters Dining, “The Waitbusters difference is that we aren’t just online ordering. We aren’t just a delivery service and we don’t just build menus. We are really the only true all in one online ordering and delivery solution out there. With Digital Diner, your online ordering experience is custom-built. Your menus are customizable. We also provide delivery drivers as well as delivery driver logistics in real time so that you can see exactly where your drivers are.”

The obvious benefits include eliminating the stress of hiring and managing drivers, but also retaining control of your customer base. Unlike with third party delivery services, you as a restaurant own your customer data, which is key for marketing purposes and creating customer satisfaction and loyalty. Restaurants can continue to utilize those third-party delivery apps for as long as they want as an acquisition tool to secure new customers. Waitbusters can work in conjunction with them.

But the savings is material. No third party commission payouts. No stress and your restaurant and customer data are all in one place.

About Archers BBQ

Archers BBQ was founded in 2010 by Memphis native, Archer Bagley. All the meats used in Archers are dry rubbed and hickory smoked with quality, scratch made sides to give you the best BBQ combo. Their saying is their attitude, “If we wouldn’t eat it, why would you?” Order online with Archers BBQ at www.archersbbq.com.

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator



E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com