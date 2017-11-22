  1. Home
Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Eliminates The Need For Costly Hardware

Reston, VA  (RestaurantNews.com)  Waitbusters’ Digital Diner is now optimized for smart phones – eliminating the need for restaurants to have to purchase a laptop or tablet for the Host station, as is the experience with most other similar software. All of the following front of house tasks can be easily completed with a couple of swipes and taps on any smart phone:

  • Starting and Managing a Wait Line
  • Adding Guests to a Wait Line
  • Taking a Reservation
  • Seating Guests
  • Viewing Guests’ Location
  • Creating a Seating Chart
  • Creating Server Sections
  • Communicating with Guests

Benefits:

  • ? Eliminates expensive hardware costs
  • ? Greatly reduces risk of theft
  • ? Easily facilitates multiple user scenarios

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com

