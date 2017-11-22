Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Eliminates The Need For Costly Hardware

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner is now optimized for smart phones – eliminating the need for restaurants to have to purchase a laptop or tablet for the Host station, as is the experience with most other similar software. All of the following front of house tasks can be easily completed with a couple of swipes and taps on any smart phone:
Benefits:
About Waitbusters Dining
Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.
Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com
