Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Eliminates The Need For Costly Hardware

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner is now optimized for smart phones – eliminating the need for restaurants to have to purchase a laptop or tablet for the Host station, as is the experience with most other similar software. All of the following front of house tasks can be easily completed with a couple of swipes and taps on any smart phone:

Starting and Managing a Wait Line

Adding Guests to a Wait Line

Taking a Reservation

Seating Guests

Viewing Guests’ Location

Creating a Seating Chart

Creating Server Sections

Communicating with Guests

Benefits:

? Eliminates expensive hardware costs

? Greatly reduces risk of theft

? Easily facilitates multiple user scenarios

About Waitbusters Dining



Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com