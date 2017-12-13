Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Continues its Expansion into Popular Restaurant in Historic Oxford, NC

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Uptown 101 American Bistro has begun using its Digital Diner software in its historic, Oxford, N.C. location. Digital Diner is an all in one restaurant software solution. It provides restaurants with wait line, reservation and table management, as well as SMS and social media marketing.

Uptown 101 may have only added Digital Diner as its front of house and guest management software a few weeks ago, but the results have been tremendous. According to Uptown 101’s owner, David Powell, “The addition of the Digital Dining wait line and reservations widgets to our website have greatly improved our customer service. We no longer have to crowd our lobby while people wait for a table – which turns some customers away. We are already utilizing the SMS feature to communicate with our guests and look forward to the social media share option in the near future.”

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters’ Dining is thrilled: “Expanding into North Carolina is a big step for us, especially with an establishment as popular as Uptown101.”

Get seated with Digital Diner at Uptown 101 American Bistro 101 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.

About Uptown 101 American Bistro

Uptown 101 is a family friendly restaurant in a relaxed atmosphere that serves traditional American dishes. Enjoy the fabulous food, beer on tap and excellent service that makes this new addition to the area a favorite among locals and tourists. To check out the menu and events that Uptown 101 has to offer, please visit www.uptown101oxford.com.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

