Waitbusters Digital Diner Branches to the Midwest With the Addition of La Cantina Grill

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced that its Digital Diner software is moving into the Midwest with the addition of La Cantina Grill in Chicago’s South Loop. The authentic Mexican restaurant located in the heart of downtown Chicago has begun using their online ordering solution.

La Cantina Grill, which has been catering to locals and visitors alike since 2006, was unhappy with their previous online ordering solution and needed something with sharper menus, more lift and more flexibility. They wanted the ability to have their menus match their brand and have potential customers salivating from images of their authentic Mexican cuisine. Waitbusters Digital Diner offered them the ability to illustrate all of that to their customers, translating in a tremendous revenue boost on orders. Waitbusters further gave them the flexibility to change out menus, create specials and make changes at the touch of a button – something their former solution didn’t.

According to Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters Dining, “With Waitbusters we don’t just offer you the basic online ordering software that you see from most competitors. The experience is customized to your needs. Your menus are customizable and reflect your brand. You can change our menus for certain times of the day and even for special dates. A tremendous amount of detail goes into creating these menus that aren’t generic – which converts into an increase in orders and order size to the restaurant.”

La Cantina Grill is a South Loop, Chicago staple serving high quality, traditional Mexican food since 2006. Come on in and enjoy their authentic Mexican dishes, inventive margaritas, homemade sangria or craft beer. Order online with La Cantina Grill at www.lacantinagrill.com.

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

