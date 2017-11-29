Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Arrives in a Family Friendly Sports-Themed Bar and Restaurant Outside of D.C.

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that The All American Steakhouse has begun using its Digital Diner software in its Broadlands, Virginia location. Digital Diner provides wait line, reservation and table management, as well as, SMS and social media marketing. With this all-in-one software solution, restaurants no longer have to use multiple outlets to service their clients, not to mention the high prices attached to them.

The All American Steakhouse has been using the software for about a month now and couldn’t be more pleased. According to the owner, Tony Boyden, the software is extremely easy to use and has helped his hosts and hostesses with servers being seated fairly. What he is really looking forward to implementing is the online ordering feature of the software, which will free up manpower no longer needed to answer phones.

“I am simply thrilled with every new software installation”, Waitbusters Dining CPO Shane Gau explains. “We expect this to be the first of many Virginia-based restaurants that enhance their guest management services to better the customer experience.”

Get seated with Digital Diner at The All American Steakhouse, located at 43145 Broadlands Center Plaza, Broadlands, VA, 20148.

About The All American Steakhouse

The All American Steakhouse began in Edgewater, Maryland and has various locations throughout the U.S., including its Broadlands, VA restaurant. They pride themselves on being a family-friendly, casual dining steakhouse that also features a fun, energetic, sports-themed atmosphere. To check out the menu and events that The All American Steakhouse has to offer, please visit www.theallamericansteakhouse.com.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com