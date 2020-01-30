Waitbusters Digital Diner Adds Multi-Unit Chain Guapo’s to Its Partner List

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Guapo’s, a multi-unit establishment in Northern Virginia has selected its Digital Diner software for use in its nine locations. The Tex-Mex restaurant staple has already gone live with the software in its Herndon, VA and Fair Lakes, VA locations with the rest to follow in the upcoming weeks.

Guapo’s Restaurant, which first opened its doors almost 29 years ago, has expanded tremendously in Fairfax County, Virginia and offers in house dining, takeout, delivery and catering. With so much going on at so many locations the owners were looking for an efficient solution that could be monitored across the board. They sought an all in one software solution that could meet the day-to-day front of house management needs as well as could offer their customers the ability to order online.

They opted to utilize Digital Diner’s wait line and reservation management features and well as their online ordering solution. In addition to “in house” online ordering, Digital Diner offers 3rd party platform integration, which allows restaurants such as Guapo’s to continue to employ the marketing power behind third party platforms like DoorDash or Grubhub in conjunction with offering their own online ordering presence. The beauty in this is that all of the customer data is located in one spot and all orders go to the POS thereby eliminating manual order errors.

Guapo’s also plans to use Digital Diner’s Delivery As A Service (DAAS), which provides the restaurant with delivery drivers on demand thereby eliminating the need to hire and manage drivers.

About Guapo’s Restaurant

Guapo’s Restaurant is all about a family friendly Tex-Mex experience. The Rincon family, originally from Columbia, established the first Guapo’s location nearly 30 years ago. Today, the Guapo’s Restaurant chain includes six full service restaurants and three fast casual locations. Catering is also available. Order online at any of their locations at www.guaposrestaurant.com .

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

