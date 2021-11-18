Waitbusters’ Call Concierge Can Now Be Personalized for Greater Guest Satisfaction

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that restaurants utilizing their “Call Concierge” feature can now give their customers a more “personalized” feel. “Call Concierge”, an automated answering service added to prevent missed customer calls, can now include your own voice. Through this feature, customers receive easy to follow voice prompts that direct them towards an SMS, to get directions, reserve a table, join the wait line, or place an online order. Taffer’s Tavern in Alpharetta, GA is the first restaurant to create a “personal” voice prompt with their founder and Bar Rescue star, Jon Taffer.
The concept for Waitbusters’ “Call Concierge” concept sprung from the need for restaurants to continue to serve their customers and maintain revenue amidst the world-wide labor shortage. With limited staff, restaurants cannot juggle in person customers, regular operations and incoming calls without the potential for errors and general dissatisfaction.
The benefits for both restaurant staff and guests are endless and include:
- Managers can focus on the most immediate issues and concerns within the restaurant including staff preparation and the overall guest experience;
- General staff can focus on one issue at a time, eliminating stress and errors when answering phones, customer questions and taking orders;
- Guests receive an immediate response to their needs and have questions answered with the touch of a button
Giving Call Concierge the personal touch by using your voice just adds to guests’ comfort. It displays more warmth than a robotic prompt, making patrons feel special. Call Concierge works with any platform – making it a quick and simple add-on to save time and money.
About Waitbusters Digital Diner
Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.
Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:
- Call Concierge
- Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery
- Contactless Dine In
- Delivery As A Service
- Wait Line, Reservation & Table/Server Management
- Social Media Marketing
- Loyalty Program
- SMS Text Message Marketing
- Delivery Driver Logistics
E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com.
About Taffer’s Tavern
Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, delicious pub-style food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-of-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Compeat. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, with additional locations in development for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Boston areas with other markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com.
The post Waitbusters’ Call Concierge Can Now Be Personalized for Greater Guest Satisfaction first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.