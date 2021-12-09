Waitbusters Broadens Its Customer Base to Michigan With the Addition of Bologna via Cucina

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today they have broadened their customer base to the Midwest with the addition of Bologna Via Cucina. Bologna has chosen to use their wait line and new “Call Concierge” feature in their popular Rochester, MI restaurant.

The pandemic brought a lot of stress to restaurants across the country and many scrambled to stay afloat. Those restaurants that survived were even more at risk due to the labor shortage resulting from the pandemic. Bologna Via Cucina was no exception. As restrictions were lifted and patrons rushed back to dining out, Bologna was slammed. With limited staff, they needed both a wait line solution and an “extra set of hands.”

Selecting Waitbusters’ wait line solution was an easy choice. It makes the customer’s experience more convenient by allowing them to receive an SMS text with their place in line, allowing them to remain offsite while waiting to be seated. Additionally, the “wait line predictor” feature determines wait line time by the inventory available and average turnaround time per table size. This removes stress on the host or hostess and is more accurate.

The “extra set of hands” came from Waitbusters latest feature, Call Concierge. This automated answering service gives restaurants the ability to manage their in house guests as well as phone customers. With Call Concierge, customers simply call the restaurant and follow voice prompts that direct them towards an SMS, offering one-click access to join the wait line, reserve a table, order online or receive directions or specials.

With the addition of Waitbusters’ software, Bologna has seen greater satisfaction from both their staff and patrons and look forward to a smooth holiday season.

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Call Concierge

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets & Table Management

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

About Bologna Via Cucina

Bologna Via Cucina is a family operation serving up amazing Italian recipes passed down from father to son generation after generation. Since 1985, they have been known for their outstanding Casalinga, Lasagna, Bolognese sauce, Calamari, Meatballs and excellent wine selections.

Bologna Via Cucina is located at 334 S. Main St. Rochester, MI 48307.

