Waitbusters Brings Its Exclusive Front of House Technology Solutions to Family-Owned Sports Bar on the West Coast

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Rookies Sports Lodge, San Jose, CA has begun using its Digital Diner software in its Willow Glen location. Digital Diner provides wait line, reservation and table management, as well as, SMS and social media marketing. This supplies restaurants with an all-in-one solution previously missing by other software on the market.

Although it’s only been two weeks since Rookies first introduced Digital Diner to its Willow Glen location, the results have been outstanding. Close to six hundred guests were seated using Digital Diner in the first week. According to Rookies’ Assistant General Manager, Jordan Wolowitz, “We really love the easy to use seating feature and the analytics that are captured with Digital Diner. We are looking forward to utilizing the SMS marketing tool to communicate with our guests. It was further impressive that the CPO of Waitbusters, Shane Gau, called us personally to see if we needed any assistance and valued our feedback.”

“Not only is it important to us to ensure satisfaction from a paying customer, but we also view Rookies as a partner by providing us with the feedback to help improve our technology” Gau explains. “We expect this to be the first of many west coast restaurants that enhance their guest management services to better the customer experience.”

Get seated with Digital Diner at Rookies’ Willow Glen location at 1535 Meridian Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125.

About Rookies Sports Lodge

With locations in both downtown San Jose and Willow Glen, Rookies Sports Lodge is a neighborhood bar and restaurant that provides comfort food and frosty brews in a warm and low-key atmosphere. Check out their whopping HDTV’s for viewing your favorite sporting events or book the tailgate room for up to 45 of your closest friends. To check out the menu and events that Rookies has to offer, please visit www.rookieslodge.com.

About Waitbusters Dining



Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com