Waitbusters Awarded as One of the Top 10 Food Ordering and Delivery Tech Solution Providers by Food and Beverage Tech Review for 2019

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC a leading provider of front of house restaurant technology, announced today that it has been awarded a top 10 spot in Food and Beverage Tech Review’s Top 10 Food Ordering and Delivery Tech Solution Providers for 2019.

This year, Food and Beverage Tech Review set out its top 10 based upon those companies that are at the forefront of tackling customer challenges. What stood out about Waitbusters’ Digital Diner is how they are resolving restaurant’s issues with third party delivery apps.

Waitbusters’ ultimate objective is to allow restaurant’s to regain control of their brand and their customers – but to utilize the third party delivery apps for as long as they need as an acquisition tool to secure new customers. Once that piece is complete, the restaurants can then transition those customers to their own in-house platform. Waitbusters further assists with the delivery portion of the puzzle by providing a Delivery as a Service (DaaS) application through their partnership with Postmates, or alternatively, a delivery driver logistics app that can be used for their own drivers.

“We are incredibly honored to be featured as a top technology provider in the restaurant and hospitality arena. For the past 2 years, we have not only made every effort to assist restaurant’s in running more streamlined operations, but we have also focused on the end user – the customers. We really tried not only to look at the more obvious day to day operations like assisting restaurants with online ordering, but we’ve gone ten steps further and consider issues like delivery driver logistics and mobile hotspot delivery. Though our company may be small, our ideas are limitless – which is clearly displayed through our vast feature set and patents awarded” explained Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau.

Digital Diner’s features include:

Online Ordering, Reservations and More with Amazon Alexa

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

