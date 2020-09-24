Waitbusters Assists Restaurants in Recouping Lost Revenue

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Covid-19 pandemic has done a number on most businesses and the restaurant industry has suffered harsh losses. While trying to gain their footing in this new world of social distancing and attempting to find new ways to serve customers, many restaurants have relied heavily on online ordering, delivery and pick up. While this has allowed them to continue to operate, the costs of materials and packaging for the at home orders have taken a toll. To help offset the costs, Waitbusters now affords restaurants the opportunity to add a packaging or service fee to each of their orders. This fee can be set up in any way, by set percentage or set dollar amount or a tiered amount based on the order total.

The packaging fee can be turned on or off easily and can be used for pre-orders, pickup, delivery or dine-in orders. According to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, “After speaking with several restaurant owners about the cost of doing business amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, we realized that we needed to give them the ability to recoup their costs for the massive amounts of containers and other packaging that were being utilized. The effect on the customer is minimal and the charge is nominal, such as $.50 or $1.00 per order. But fortunately it allows the restaurant to save a tremendous amount over the course of time.”

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or to learn more go to www.waitbustersdining.com .

Digital Diner includes various packages and a la carte options featuring:

Online Ordering

Delivery As a Service

Delivery Driver Logistics

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator



Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com

The post Waitbusters Assists Restaurants in Recouping Lost Revenue first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.