Waitbusters and Star Micronics to Provide a Streamlined Online Ordering Solution for Restaurants

Waitbusters, along with Star Micronics mC-Print3 with CloudPRNT, making online ordering easy for QSR and restaurants

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters is proud to announce that through their Digital Diner software they have added support for Star Micronics’ new mC-Print3 with CloudPRNT technology. With newly released support for Star’s new mC-Print3, along with the SP742 and TSP654II CloudPRNT printers, Waitbusters and Star Micronics are helping level the playing field for restaurants that do not have the ability to invest a fortune into technology but still want to benefit from the incremental revenue stream of online ordering.

Waitbusters offers a solution that consolidates third-party online ordering platforms into one system, allowing restaurants to utilize multiple platforms with only one printer and tablet device. Unlike similar solutions, Waitbusters also supports and helps to create custom in-house online ordering solutions for restaurants. Additionally, Waitbusters allows their restaurant customers to operate in-house delivery with their delivery driver logistics feature or offer delivery without having to hire their own delivery drivers through their partnership with Postmates.

Star Micronics mC-Print3 is the newest addition to Star’s thermal printing lineup. The mC-Print3 is perfect for restaurant environments with an insect- and splash-proof design. With CloudPRNT support, the mC-Print3 works with the Waitbusters platform to store and create print jobs and communicate status with the printer.

The partnership could not have made more sense to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau. He expressed his excitement, explaining, “We feel this is a huge win for the restaurant industry in that this integration with Star Micronics completely eliminates 3rd party delivery service tablet turmoil and enables restaurants to receive all orders, whether in-house or 3rd party, to one device!”

About Waitbusters

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. For more information, visit www.waitbustersdining.com or e-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, one of the world’s largest POS providers, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment in POS and mPOS environments. Embracing the mobility wave, Star’s complimentary SDKs allow users to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android , and iOS iPad® and iPhone® devices to generate receipts for all of its printers. Always leading, and always innovating, Star Micronics enables web-based printing solutions including remote cloud printing, wireless cash drawer solutions, proximity-based printing, and secure cash management. For more information, visit http://www.starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

