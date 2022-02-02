Waitbusters Adds Animated GIF’s to Their Online Ordering Menus

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced some exciting add-ons for customers using their online ordering software today. Restaurants can now highlight specific items on their menu using animated GIF’s. For those of you living in the dark ages, a GIF is essential a series of animated images, a flipbook of sorts.

Statistically, menus with photos will garner greater interest and thereby translate into higher sales. By adding GIF’s, a particular menu item can be made even more appealing leading to greater profitability. Attaching a GIF to a menu item will immediately engage the customer and make the menu in general more exciting.

With animated GIFs you can:

Highlight new or profitable items on your menu

on your menu Catch your customers’ eye with special offers like daily deals or winter specials

like daily deals or winter specials Draw attention to specific dietary options , such as vegan or gluten-free

, such as vegan or gluten-free Promote your most popular items

Waitbusters continues to add these extra features to improve and stand out from the crowd of competitors in the hospitality space. According to their CPO, Shane Gau, “We are regularly making small changes and additions to our software to benefit our restaurant partners’ bottom lines. In addition to GIF’s, we also offer flexibility in menus, with welcome pop ups, ability to upsell, pop ups for specials, nested modifiers and other add-ons not seen in the marketplace. Those extras really do add up to increased revenue for the restaurants.”

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Delivery Driver Logistics

Call Concierge

Wait Line, Reservations & Table Management

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Loyalty & Rewards

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com

