The Wait is Over – McDonald’s Takes McRib Season Nationwide in 2020

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Saucy, tangy, tender and shamelessly delicious… the McRib is the sandwich fans anxiously await all year. And this year, its highly-anticipated return is bigger than ever! So mark your calendars because McDonald’s® is not only bringing the McRib back in 2020 , we’re taking the fan-favorite nationwide for the first time since 2012 starting December 2.

That’s right… for a limited time, McRib regulars and “first-timers” across the country can soon get in on the McRib magic with seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles. It’s a combination so tantalizing it has longtime enthusiasts declaring, “I need it,” and the McRib-curious saying, “Why the heck not?”

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

The McRib made its national debut at McDonald’s in 1982, and today it’s one of the most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the world. Customers in Germany are lucky enough to enjoy the sandwich year-round.

We can’t wait for new and returning fans to get their first taste this McRib season starting December 2 at participating restaurants via carry-out, Drive Thru, the McDonald’s® app or McDelivery .

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

