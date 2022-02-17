(RestaurantNews.com) Increasing profitability and boosting customer reviews are just a few of the many reasons why more than 50,000 restaurants partner with Golden Malted Waffles, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix.
With Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program top-of-the-line commercial waffle irons and monthly service is provided at no cost with the purchase of Golden Malted’s cost-effective waffle mixes. Whether for great-tasting breakfasts, chicken and waffle dishes, or desserts, Golden Malted Waffles are always the #1 choice.
Visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888-596-4040 to schedule quick setup with a professionally trained representative.
- More from Golden Malted
The post Waffle Irons Provided at No Cost with Golden Malted – America’s #1 Waffle first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.