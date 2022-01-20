( RestaurantNews.com ) For the last 85 years, Golden Malted has partnered with over 50,000 restaurants, providing them with top-of-the-line waffle irons at no cost ($1,500 retail price) with the purchase of their cost-effective waffle mix.

Highly demanded Golden Malted Waffles can be used in a variety of dishes including breakfast waffles, chicken and waffles and desserts. Plus – Golden Malted Waffles are proven to increase customer satisfaction and restaurant profitability.

Set up is quick and easy! Call 888-596-4040 or go to www.goldenmalted.com to get started today.

More from Golden Malted

The post Waffle Irons Provided at No Cost with Golden Malted – America’s #1 Waffle first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.