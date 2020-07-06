WaBa Grill Opens Second North Hollywood Location

Location is First to Unveil the Chain’s New Restaurant Design + Free Delivery in July

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is excited to announce the opening of its new North Hollywood location debuting the brand’s updated restaurant design. Located near the vibrant Arts District, off Lankershim Blvd. and Camarillo St., the new WaBa Grill is owned by longtime friends and business partners Panos Grivakis and Byung Kim. To provide some relief to guests, now that most of the brand’s dining rooms have been ordered to close once again, WaBa Grill is offering free delivery for orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App or the company website through July.

“We are very excited to be the ones to unveil WaBa’s new design while making the brand’s healthy bowls, plates and salads more accessible to our fans in North Hollywood,” said Grivakis. “Although dining rooms are closed again, our menu items are perfectly packaged with enhanced safety measures to be enjoyed on the go; just make sure to check out our new look when you pick up your food!”

The revitalized store design features exposed woods and iron accents, modern furniture and lighting, as well as signature flame-grill décor throughout. As with all WaBa Grill locations, the new North Hollywood team is adhering to all health and safety protocols set by the state and the CDC, including enhanced sanitation standards, physical distancing, and facial coverings and gloves for employees.

With nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa Grill offers better-for-you options packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. Along with takeout, curbside pickup and ordering via the WaBa Rewards App or company website, guests may place orders through any of WaBa’s third-party delivery partners: DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates. For a limited time, WaBa Grill is offering free delivery for orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App or the company website .

This WaBa Grill is located at 4821 Lankershim Blvd. Unit G & H, North Hollywood 91601 , and can be reached at (818) 308-7711. Daily hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For additional information about WaBa Grill or to find your nearest location, visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

About WaBa Grill

Headquartered in City of Commerce, Calif., WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made-to-order using fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared on a flame grill. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .