WaBa Grill Offers Free Delivery Through End of Year

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is proud to offer free delivery through the end of the year for orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App or Wabagrill.com. WaBa Grill began offering free delivery at the start of the pandemic as a limited time offer, and has since decided to extend the promotion through at least the end of 2020.

“As circumstances have driven consumers to depend on dining at home more often, it’s been our goal to ensure WaBa Grill remains accessible and affordable for those who rely on us to provide delicious, healthy meal options for these occasions,” said Mark Finnegan, VP Marketing & Technology at WaBa Grill. “Many households remain under an incredible amount of logistical and financial distress, and we hope that extending this promotion through the end of the year will continue to provide some relief to WaBa fans everywhere.”

To enjoy free delivery, WaBa fans must download the WaBa Rewards App available via Apple IOS and Android. WaBa’s visual and easy to use mobile app allows users to rack up points and redeem rewards while taking advantage of other member perks including ordering ahead, storing favorite orders and contactless payment. Along with takeout, curbside pickup and free direct delivery, guests may also access the brand and place orders through any of WaBa Grill’s third-party delivery partners: DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

For nearly 15 years, WaBa Grill has been serving better-for-you options packed with protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables that are prepared-to-order on a flame grill. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce.

Finnegan added, “We want our guests to feel both valued and supported, and absorbing their delivery charge is our way of doing that as well as saying thank you for their continued support of WaBa Grill and our franchisees.”

Free delivery is available through December 31, 2020 for orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App or the company website . Minimum order of $10 is required. Delivery on orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App and www.wabagrill.com are fulfilled by DoorDash . To view WaBa Grill’s menu and to find your nearest location, visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made-to-order using fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared on a flame grill. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

