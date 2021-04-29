WaBa Grill Offering Free Avocado With Entrée Purchase in May in Partnership With the Avocados From Mexico Brand

There’s No Catch… Every Entrée Includes a Free Half-Ocado All Month Long

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Avocado fans rejoice! WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, along with its longtime avocado partner Avocados From Mexico , is celebrating the almighty avocado for the entire month of May! Throughout the month, every entrée purchase is eligible to receive a free Half-Ocado

. Many don’t know that WaBa Grill is “Home of the Half-Ocado

,” which is a true half of a beautiful, thick, perfectly ripe avocado. Those who have yet to experience the delicious magic of avocado on their favorite WaBa Grill order can try it risk free for the entire month of May! This offer is available no matter how guests order, via the WaBa Rewards App, on WaBa Grill’s website , in the restaurant or through any of its delivery partners all month long!

“We’re all seeing the light at the end of what has been a long, dark tunnel. To celebrate, we’re excited to offer every guest a free Half-Ocado

with entrée purchase for the entire month of May, thanks in part to our fantastic partners at Avocados From Mexico,” said Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing and Information Officer at WaBa Grill. “This special month-long offer is really that simple to take advantage of! No matter how you order, every entrée, whether it’s a bowl, plate or salad, is eligible to be topped with avocado at no extra charge.”

With nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa Grill offers better-for-you options packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. Along with takeout, curbside pickup and ordering via the company website or WaBa Rewards App for always low-cost delivery, guests may place orders through any of WaBa’s third-party delivery partners: DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

“We are excited to partner with our friends at WaBa Grill to offer their guests fresh avocado to complement their menu offerings,” said Alvaro Luque, CEO and President of Avocados From Mexico. “We think it’s the perfect pairing, and we’re looking forward to working with WaBa Grill as they delight their diners with delicious and fresh Avocados From Mexico.”

The free Half-Ocado promotion is available at all participating WaBa Grill locations with any entrée purchase for the entire month of May 2021. This deal may not be combined with other offers, tax is extra. To view WaBa Grill’s menu and to find your nearest location, visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com .

