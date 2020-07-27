WaBa Grill Offering Free Avocado All Week Long!

Rewards Members Can Enjoy Half-Ocado On the House with Entrée Purchase Through Aug. 2

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Avocado lovers rejoice! WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, along with its avocado partner, Avocados From Mexico , is offering a week-long promotion in celebration of National Avocado Day. Today, July 27, through August 2, WaBa Rewards members may redeem a free half-ocado (a true half avocado) with the purchase of any entrée. This offer will also be redeemable on orders made via Grubhub and Uber Eats . For a limited time, WaBa Grill is offering free delivery on orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App or the company website .

“Our signature Half-Ocado has always been a popular addition to our bowls, plates and salads, and along with properly honoring this delicious superfood we wanted to reward WaBa fans for making the conscious decision to eat heathy,” said Mark Finnegan, VP Marketing & Technology at WaBa Grill. “Why limit the avocado celebration to one day? These are trying times, and everyone deserves some free avocado, so we decided to extend this offer for an entire week!”

Additionally, on Friday, July 31 (National Avocado Day), WaBa Rewards members will receive triple points on any order over $20. To rack up and redeem rewards, customers can log in or create a WaBa Rewards mobile app account available on Android and Apple IOS. Other member perks include free delivery, order ahead, and contactless payment along with earning and redeeming rewards. All WaBa Grill locations are adhering to health and safety protocols set by the state and the CDC, including enhanced sanitation standards, physical distancing, and facial coverings and gloves for employees.

“There’s no better way to celebrate National Avocado Day than with more avocado in your life! On behalf of Avocados From Mexico, we are thrilled to partner with our friends at WaBa Grill to bring more of the year-round goodness of fresh Avocados From Mexico to WaBa Rewards App members,” said David Spirito, Sr. Director Food Service & Culinary at Avocados From Mexico.

For nearly 15 years, WaBa Grill has been serving better-for-you options packed with protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables that are prepared-to-order on a flame grill. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. To view WaBa Grill’s menu and to find your nearest location, visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

Finnegan added, “We’re grateful to be able to continue serving guests through carryout, curbside pickup and delivery while most of our dining rooms are closed due to state orders, and it’s our hope that this lighthearted celebration of the revered avocado will bring some much-needed joy to our fans.”

Disclaimer: The free Half-Ocado is available to WaBa Rewards members at participating WaBa Grill locations on any entrée purchase July 27 through August 2, 2020. May not be combined with other offers, tax is extra. The free Half-Ocado offer will also be available on orders placed via Grubhub and Uber Eats ($15 minimum purchase required for Uber Eats). Triple points are available to WaBa Rewards members on any orders over $20 made on July 31, 2020 only.

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made-to-order using fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared on a flame grill. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

WaBa Grill Social Media Pages

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wabagrillofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wabagrill/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/wabagrill

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com .