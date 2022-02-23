WaBa Grill Now Serving Calimesa

Healthy Rice Bowl Chain Continues Massive Inland Empire Expansion with the Opening of 25th Location in Riverside County

Anaheim Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Calimesa restaurant, marking the brand’s 25th location in Riverside County. Located on the corner of Cherry Valley Blvd. and Desert Lawn Dr., it’s now even easier for area residents to get their hands on WaBa’s better-for-you rice bowls, plates and salads. The new Calimesa WaBa Grill is owned by franchisee Jerry Bajwa, who owns and operates 19 WaBa Grill locations across Southern California and is planning significant expansion throughout the central desert region.

“I am extremely proud to open WaBa Grill’s 25th Riverside County restaurant and to continue growing WaBa Grill’s presence all over the Inland Empire, with communities that have rallied around the brand for many years,” said Bajwa. “WaBa Grill delivers a perfect balance of flavorful and nutritious ingredients that separates it from other local establishments, and I am confident that Calimesa residents will love everything that WaBa Grill has to offer.”

WaBa Grill was founded more than 15 years ago on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all. Today, with nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables are helping WaBa fans live their best life! All WaBa Grill locations are now open for dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup, and orders also may be placed via any of the chain’s third-party delivery partners. Additionally, guests can order via the WaBa Rewards App or company website to take advantage of always low-cost delivery.

The new Calimesa WaBa Grill restaurant features the brand’s sleek digital menu board and is located at 1032 Cherry Valley Blvd., Suite #310, and can be reached by telephone at (909) 795-0955. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For additional information about WaBa Grill, please visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

