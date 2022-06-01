WaBa Grill Named to Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers List

Ranked Top Healthy Rice Bowl Chain Among Nation’s Leading Fast Casual Brands

Anaheim Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, has been named to Fast Casual’s 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The healthy fast casual chain appeared on the list at #45 and was the only healthy rice bowl chain to occupy a spot on this year’s ranking. For the past 17 years, the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers has identified the industry’s most successful brands – focusing on factors beyond profitability and growth – and accounting for other areas such as innovation, leadership, nimbleness and creativity. WaBa Grill – well-known for its healthy and fresh menu served at super speed – continues to exceed guest expectations, establish new benchmarks and deliver resoundingly on all business fronts as the demand for healthy fast casual continues to rise.

“We are very proud to see our hard work recognized by Fast Casual, and we are grateful to have received this prestigious accolade, especially because we have been significantly ramping up our commitment to franchise growth, menu innovation and the overall guest experience in the past year,” said Andrew Kim, President & CEO of WaBa Grill. “As the healthy rice bowl sector continues to grow, WaBa Grill remains focused on meeting this segment demand, while also making every effort to innovate, stay ahead of the curve and appeal to more new appetites and guests who appreciate a fresh and healthy brand.”

Last year was the best year in brand history, and WaBa Grill shows no signs of slowing down in 2022, currently tracking toward a third consecutive annual sales record. As Q1 2022 ended, same store sales increased 9.5% over the same period last year, while total system sales jumped 11.0% as the brand continues to make record-breaking gains across the sales spectrum. WaBa Grill’s strong growth across numerous fronts is a testament to its resilient franchisees, plus the brand’s loyal fans and new guests who continue to make health and wellness a priority. WaBa Grill was founded on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all – without asking consumers to compromise on value or speed. With nearly 200 units in operation, WaBa is continuing to expand its flame-grilled footprint to new geographies and new guests seeking healthier dining options. The brand’s attractive franchising model with endless growth opportunities is fueling growth significantly.

“WaBa Grill is receiving amazing recognition like the Fast Casual ranking thanks to our brand strategy and strategic approach to growth, which continues to attract savvy restaurant operators looking to partner with a thriving, healthy, fast casual concept,” said Vivian Mendoza, Director of Marketing at WaBa Grill. “The consummate dedication and support of our valued franchise partners is fueling our growth, and we are excited to work in partnership with them to meet the growing consumer demand for better-for-you dining options at grab-and-go speed.”

With locations throughout California and Arizona – and soon including Nevada – WaBa Grill serves its famous rice bowls, plates and salads made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, plant-based Plantspired steak, jumbo shrimp, and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. Guests may place orders via the WaBa Rewards App or on the company website for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

WaBa Grill is primed to continue expansion having identified key markets throughout the western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with an established healthy fast casual brand on the rise. For more details about partnering with WaBa Grill, visit www.wabagrill.com/franchise .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, plant-based steak, and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

