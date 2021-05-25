WaBa Grill Named to Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers

In-Demand Healthy Rice Bowl Chain Debuts at #45 Among Nation’s Leading Fast Casual Brands

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, has been named to Fast Casual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Making an impressive introduction to this prestigious ranking, the healthy fast casual debuted at #45, further proving that consumer demand for healthy and affordable food served fast is at an all-time high. For the past 16 years, the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers has identified the industry’s most successful brands, centering on factors beyond profitability and growth such as innovation, leadership and – more than ever this year – resilience, and WaBa Grill delivered on all fronts.

“The recognition as a top fast casual chain, especially at a time when competition for healthier food options is particularly fierce, validates the efforts that our leadership team has devoted to ensuring WaBa Grill remains a premiere guest experience and franchising opportunity,” said Andrew Kim, President & CEO of WaBa Grill. “It’s an honor to be included amongst so many industry heavy hitters and it validates the work we do to keep WaBa Grill top of mind in the growing healthy fast casual segment.”

WaBa Grill reported a record-breaking start to the year, announcing Q1 2021 as the top performing sales quarter in the brand’s 15-year history, with Same Store Sales (SSS) up 21.3% over Q1 2020 and 18.5% over 2019. This news closely followed WaBa achieving its best sales year ever in 2020. This strong growth on all fronts is a testament to WaBa Grill’s resilient franchisees, the brand’s loyal fans and new guests who are making health and wellness a priority. WaBa Grill was founded on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible, all without asking consumers to compromise on value or speed. With nearly 200 units in operation, WaBa continues to expand its reach to new guests seeking healthier dining options thanks to the brand’s attractive franchising model with endless growth opportunities.

“The attributes that drive the appeal of the WaBa Grill concept are in high demand among consumers throughout the country. For anyone looking to partner with a thriving healthy fast casual concept, the time is now!” said Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing & Information Officer at WaBa Grill. “Our brand is achieving amazing recognition at exactly the right time due to our brand strategy and strategic approach to growth.”

With nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa Grill serves its famous rice bowls, plates and salads made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. Along with takeout and curbside pickup, guests may place orders via the WaBa Rewards App or on the company website for always low-cost delivery, along with any of WaBa’s third-party delivery partners.

WaBa Grill is primed to continue expansion having identified key markets throughout the western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with an established healthy fast casual brand on the rise. For more details about partnering with WaBa Grill, visit www.wabagrill.com/franchise .

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

