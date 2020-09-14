WaBa Grill Launches Updated Mobile Rewards App

Both New & Existing WaBa Rewards App Users Automatically Receive BOGO Chicken Bowl

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is excited to announce the launch of its updated WaBa Rewards App which is being celebrated with a BOGO Chicken Bowl offer for all app users, both new and existing! Featuring a new look and feel, the updated app improves the guest experience with an easy-to-navigate menu layout and order flow, as well as a fixed payment breakdown at checkout. Starting today, all new and existing users will receive a BOGO Chicken Bowl offer automatically loaded onto their WaBa Rewards account ready to be redeemed! WaBa Grill is also offering free delivery through the end of the year for orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App or Wabagrill.com.

“Along with making healthy meal options accessible to all, guest convenience is also at the heart of everything we do at WaBa Grill, so it was important that our WaBa Rewards App delivered on the most effortless experience possible,” said Mark Finnegan, VP Marketing & Technology at WaBa Grill. “We’ve made it easier than ever for fans to order and receive their favorite WaBa meal with the swipe of a finger. Our app users can bypass the line for in-store carryout, select our curbside pickup option or even have their food delivered for free through the end of the year!”

The WaBa Rewards App is available for download via Apple IOS and Android Google Play . The brand’s highly visual and easy to use mobile app allows users to rack up points and redeem rewards while taking advantage of other member perks including ordering ahead, storing favorite orders and contactless payment. Along with takeout, curbside pickup and free direct delivery, guests may access the brand and place orders through any of WaBa Grill’s third-party delivery partners: DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Finnegan continued, “We wanted to give WaBa fans a delicious reason to check out our new app while also rewarding our existing WaBa Rewards members for their loyalty, and what better way than with a BOGO Chicken Bowl, our most popular item on the menu!”

For nearly 15 years, WaBa Grill has been serving better-for-you options packed with protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables that are prepared-to-order on a flame grill. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce.

Limit one BOGO redemption per customer, per purchase. Limited time offer only. Cannot be combined with any other offers and/or promotions. BOGO reward must be redeemed within 30 days of receiving.

To view WaBa Grill’s menu and to find your nearest location, visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made-to-order using fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared on a flame grill. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

