WaBa Grill Launches Flavorful Plant-Based Steak Nationwide

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is proud to announce that its flavorful new Plantspired

Steak is now available at all of WaBa Grill’s nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona. Earlier this year, the brand announced it would expand its menu of fresh and flavorful offerings with a new plant-based protein option in partnership with the nation’s #1 tofu brand, Nasoya Foods USA. The brand’s newest protein option now appears alongside WaBa Grill’s existing menu of better-for-you options like fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu. The debut of WaBa Grill’s protein-packed Plantspired

Steak marks the first time Nasoya has teamed with a large restaurant chain to make its hot-off-the-grill meat free products available to the masses.

“Today’s launch is momentous for WaBa Grill as the ongoing evolution of our menu now features an amazing meat alternative in Plantspired

Steak, which underscores WaBa Grill’s enduring commitment to the experience of every guest, no matter their dietary needs or preferences,” said Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing & Information Officer at WaBa Grill. “As we mark 15 years in business in 2021 and set our sights on continued menu innovation, our success will always be driven by the idea that healthy food made with expertly prepared, high-quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all.”

Featuring Asian-inspired flavors, the new Plantspired

Steak takes plant-based eating to a whole new level of deliciousness. Marinated in-house, the plant-based “steak” is then grilled over an open fire for maximum caramelization and finished with WaBa Grill’s signature WaBa sauce to achieve a perfectly balanced sweet and savory flavor. Boasting 16 grams of plant protein per serving, the Plantspired

Steak is delicious on any bowl, plate or salad, and expands the healthy fast casual brand’s already diverse and appealing menu of fresh and nutritious options offered at a great value and on-the-go speed.

“Nasoya plant-based products have been loved by home chefs across the country for decades so this collaboration is a natural evolution as more people than ever are looking for trusted plant-based products when eating out,” said Sung Yoon Nam, VP of Marketing at Nasoya. “We’re extremely proud to see Nasoya make its QSR debut in all WaBa Grill locations and are confident our Plantspired

Steak will be a great addition to the menu to meet WaBa Grill’s customers’ evolving taste preferences and dietary needs.”

To view WaBa Grill’s menu and to find your nearest location, visit www.WaBaGrill.com , and to learn more about Nasoya® and its Plantspired

lineup, go to www.nasoya.com .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

About Nasoya®

America’s #1 brand of tofu, Nasoya® has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods for over 30 years. Product offerings include high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Kimchi Relish, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero Noodles and Plantspired

, Nasoya’s new line of convenient plant-based meal solutions. Nasoya’s goal is to deliver the most delicious recipes made from simple and plant-based ingredients that help encourage good eating habits that last a lifetime. Nasoya is part of the family of brands at Pulmuone , a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products. Learn more at nasoya.com , Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

