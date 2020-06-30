WaBa Grill Introduces New Family Feast & Healthy Value Menu

Affordable Family Meals Include Food for Four with Value Menu Featuring 10 Items Under $5

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , offering better-for-you options packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables, is thrilled to announce the availability of its new “WaBa Family Feast.” Designed with family budgets in mind, WaBa Grill’s customizable Family Feast feeds four people at an attractive price point, starting at $23.99. The brand is also debuting its Healthy Value Menu featuring 10 items all under $5. For a limited time, WaBa Grill is offering free delivery for orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App or the company website .

“We recognize that times are still very uncertain for many, so we wanted to package our menu in a way that brings added value to families and our fans who depend on WaBa for healthy dining options,” said Mark Finnegan, VP Marketing & Technology at WaBa Grill. “Our new WaBa Family Feasts are a convenient and affordable way to feed the whole family and feel good knowing that they just enjoyed a freshly prepared, nutritious meal.”

WaBa Family Feasts feature the following options:

Choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, WaBa or Tofu)

Veggies

White and/or Brown Rice

10 pc. Dumplings

4 Bottled Beverages

Furthering WaBa’s commitment to making healthy dining accessible and affordable to guests, the brand’s new Healthy Value Menu features 10 items under $5 including mini protein bowls, soups, dumplings, and salads. Along with dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup and ordering online or with the WaBa Rewards App (includes free delivery), guests may also place orders through any of WaBa Grill’s third-party delivery partners: DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

Finnegan added, “We’re thankful to have been able to continue serving guests through takeout and delivery while our dining rooms were closed; today we’re hoping our Family Feasts and Healthy Value Menu will provide a small reprieve for our guests who may be more cautious about how and where they spend their hard-earned money.”

For nearly 15 years, WaBa Grill has been serving better-for-you options packed with protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables that are prepared-to-order on a flame grill. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce.

*Modifications or additions may result in an additional charge. To view WaBa Grill’s menu and to find your nearest location, visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made-to-order using fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared on a flame grill. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

WaBa Grill Social Media Pages

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wabagrillofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wabagrill/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/wabagrill