WaBa Grill Expands Into North Los Angeles With Lancaster Opening

Brand’s First Northern LA Location Debuts New Digital Drive-Thru Boards

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is excited to announce the opening of its new Lancaster, California location. Lancaster is the first WaBa Grill in North Los Angeles County and also the first to debut the brand’s new digital drive-thru boards. The new Lancaster WaBa Grill is owned by longtime friends and business partners Panos Grivakis and Byung Kim, who recently opened a location in North Hollywood and own a total of 5 WaBa Grill locations throughout Southern California.

“We’re thrilled to open North LA’s first WaBa Grill location and unveil the brand’s new digital drive-thru boards, which make it easier than ever for guests to quickly navigate our menu of healthy bowls, plates and salads without having to leave their car,” said Grivakis. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response we’ve received from the Lancaster community so far and look forward to continued growth throughout the region.”

With nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa Grill offers better-for-you options packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. Along with takeout, curbside pickup and ordering via the WaBa Rewards App or company website, guests may place orders through any of WaBa’s third-party delivery partners: DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates. For a limited time, WaBa Grill is offering free delivery for orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App or the company website .

Mark Finnegan, WaBa Grill’s VP Marketing & Technology, added, “We’ve been exploring technologies that will further enhance the guest experience, streamline operations and help increase drive-thru sales and profits for our franchisees. We’re confident our digital drive-thru menu boards will provide a more integrated experience and allow our guests to engage with the menu in a new way.”

For additional information about WaBa Grill or to find your nearest location, visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

About WaBa Grill

Headquartered in City of Commerce, Calif., WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made-to-order using fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared on a flame grill. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

