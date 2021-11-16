WaBa Grill Expands Into Central California’s Kern County

Healthy Rice Bowl Chain Enters New Market with the Opening of Two Bakersfield Locations

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is now one step closer to opening its 200th store – make that two steps closer. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2021, the healthy fast casual brand has opened two new locations in Bakersfield, marking its expansion into Central California for the first time. WaBa Grill’s over 190 locations are dotted throughout Arizona and California, which now includes Kern County.

Bold flavors and healthy food are the main attraction at WaBa Grill which offers better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains and fresh vegetables. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. New to the menu is WaBa’s Plantspired Steak, a 100% plant-based protein alternative that has been well received by vegans and non-vegans alike.

“WaBa Grill was founded on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all, and now we’re making that true for our new guests in Kern County,” said Mark Finnegan, WaBa Grill’s Chief Marketing and Information Officer. “We are thrilled to join the Bakersfield community and provide guests with more delicious and nutritious options to feed themselves and their families.”

The two new Bakersfield locations showcase recently unveiled digital menu boards – just one of the many impressive restaurant features that enhance the brand’s sleek new interior and exterior design package. Both locations are open for dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup in addition to ordering via any of WaBa’s third-party delivery partners. Guests may also place their order via the WaBa Rewards App or company website to take advantage of always low-cost delivery.

Bakersfield Locations:

5601 California Ave., Suite 200, Bakersfield, Calif., 93309 Owned by Jose Ochoa and Arturo Magana Store phone number: (661) 404-5804 Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Daily

6326 Ashe Rd., Suite 200, Bakersfield, Calif., 93313 Owned by Charlie Chan Store phone number: (661) 836-5663 Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Daily



For additional information about WaBa Grill and to view the full menu, visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

