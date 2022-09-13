WaBa Grill Continues Western Expansion With 20-Store California Development Deal From Fresno to Sacramento

Healthy Rice Bowl Chain to Grow in New Markets Throughout the Golden State

Anaheim Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is growing its fresh, fire-grilled footprint throughout Northern California with the announcement of a new development deal that will bring 20 more restaurants to the state from Fresno to Sacramento. The 20-store development deal was signed by longtime WaBa Grill franchisees Gurpreet and Navreet Boparai, who currently own and operate three WaBa Grill locations in Ventura County. Soon to be introducing the healthy rice bowl chain to first-time WaBa Grill markets in Northern California, the Boparais now have exclusive territory rights to develop the brand in 16 California counties.

“Since we first started our franchise partnership with WaBa Grill in 2014, we have seen communities rally enthusiastically behind this brand and its quality products, commitment to a menu that serves every dietary preference and superior guest experience,” said Navreet Boparai. “Northern California is in need of a healthy rice bowl chain, and WaBa Grill’s fast and nutritious meals fuel our pride in growing our restaurant network in a part of the state that we believe will welcome the brand with the same passion we’ve witnessed in Ventura County.”

Bold flavors and healthy food are the main attraction at WaBa Grill, which offers better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains and fresh vegetables. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. Relatively new to the menu is WaBa’s Plantspired Steak, a 100% plant-based protein alternative that has been well received by vegans and non-vegans alike since its introduction last year.

“One of our primary development goals has always been the expansion of WaBa Grill throughout the West with strong and dedicated franchise partners who are passionate about the brand. Given their previous success with WaBa Grill in Southern California, not to mention their considerable brand commitment, we have the utmost confidence in the Boparais to introduce WaBa Grill to Northern California,” said Steven Wang, Director of Real Estate, Development & Construction at WaBa Grill. “As the healthy rice bowl segment continues to flourish, we are proud and grateful to see our brand leading the surge, and we are excited to have signed multiple development deals this year that will introduce our brand to many new markets and keep WaBa Grill on pace with the growth trend in this sector.”

The nearly 200-unit brand is primed to continue expansion, having identified ideal markets throughout the West and is seeking new franchise partners looking to expand their portfolios with an established healthy fast casual brand on the rise. For more details about partnering with WaBa Grill, visit www.wabagrill.com/franchise .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

