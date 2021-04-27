WaBa Grill Achieves Best First Quarter in Brand’s History

Leading Healthy Rice Bowl Chain Kicks off 2021 With Q1 SSS Up 21.3%

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, announces Q1 2021 as the top performing sales quarter in the brand’s 15-year history, with SSS up 21.3% over Q1 2020. This news comes hot on the heels of the brand announcing 2020 as its best sales year ever. Additionally, WaBa Grill set an all-time brand record for weekly per store sale averages during the last week of the quarter. This strong sales growth was achieved despite dining rooms being closed throughout most of the quarter, a testament to the strength of the WaBa Grill’s carryout and delivery business.

“After achieving such strong momentum in 2020, our Q1 record-breaking sales are a direct result of our dedicated franchisees who continue to take excellent care of their guests and the communities they serve,” said Andrew Kim, President & CEO of WaBa Grill. “It’s clear that the demand for healthy fast casual is on the rise, and I’m confident we will continue to achieve significant milestones throughout our 15th anniversary year and beyond.”

A variety of factors contributed to the brand’s success including strong digital sales and the continuation of free delivery on any orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App through the end of January 2021, a systemwide promotion that began in March 2020. WaBa Grill also introduced attractive value-added promotions along with a new, and well received, wild-caught salmon recipe just in time for Lent. On the corporate level, the brand made four major executive promotions including the appointment of Andrew Kim to president and CEO. Additionally, Entrepreneur magazine named WaBa Grill one of the “Top 5” franchises in the Asian food category and one of the “ Hottest Franchise Opportunities ” of 2021.

“We have many exciting developments lined up for the rest of 2021 including new menu introductions and continuing to expand the brand throughout California and into new states with the support of both new and existing WaBa Grill franchise partners,” said Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing & Information Officer at WaBa Grill. “It really has been amazing to see the growth in sales and success that our franchisees have experienced over the past few years, we have so much to celebrate at Waba Grill!”

For 15 years, WaBa Grill has been serving its famous rice bowls, plates and salads made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. Along with takeout and curbside pickup, guests may place orders via the WaBa Rewards App for always low-cost delivery along with any of WaBa’s third-party delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

The nearly 200-unit brand is primed to continue expansion having identified key markets throughout the western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with an established healthy fast casual brand on the rise. For more details about partnering with WaBa Grill, visit www.wabagrill.com/franchise .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

WaBa Grill Social Media Pages

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wabagrillofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wabagrill/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/wabagrill

Media Contact:

Ashley Graham

Powerhouse Communications

ashley@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

The post WaBa Grill Achieves Best First Quarter in Brand’s History first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.