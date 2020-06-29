Würstmacher Adam Gertler Goes All in with Dog Haus

Acclaimed craft casual concept debuts Dog Haus Innovation Kitchen at CloudKitchen’s Hollywood location

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Since 2013, Würstmacher Adam Gertler has been one of the minds behind the gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations that have made Dog Haus a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world.

Gertler, well-known for hosting several Food Network shows and being a winning contestant on Food Network’s Comeback Kitchen, has an extensive background in the culinary field. Now, Gertler is expanding his involvement with Dog Haus as he takes on a new position as franchisee and operator of Dog Haus Innovation Kitchen at CloudKitchen ’s Hollywood establishment. Located at 615 N. Western Ave., the new Innovation Kitchen is a delivery- and pickup-only location with items that cannot be found at Dog Haus’ brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Dog Haus Innovation Kitchen provides guests a unique opportunity to try never-before-seen Dog Haus creations. It also give guests the chance to order past limited-time items, like the popular Karaage Kid – a Japanese fried chicken sandwich that helped Dog Haus secure Nation’s Restaurant News’ MenuMasters “Menu Trendsetter” award.

At the Innovation Kitchen, Gertler is testing two new meal categories – Breakfast and Late Night Munchies. He will also create exclusive limited-time items that tie-in with seasonal happenings. The popular items Gertler creates will then be tested at traditional Dog Haus restaurants regionally before being available at all locations nationwide.

In addition to serving Dog Haus’ signature menu, the Hollywood location also offers delicious menu items from three of The Absolute Brands ‘ delivery-only concepts – Bad Mutha Clucka , Plant B and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos . Created by Dog Haus’ founders, The Absolute Brands is a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and eight unique concepts. Each new concept offers items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu.

“I am thrilled to own and operate my very own franchise,” Gertler said. “I am very passionate about the Dog Haus brand, and I can’t wait to start representing it in an even larger capacity. I’m getting the rare opportunity to operate my very own Dog Haus while doing what I love – creating innovative new menu items for these kick-ass brands.”

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.