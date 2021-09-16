VROMO Closes $8m Investment Round To Accelerate Its Global Growth

VROMO, the Ireland based restaurant delivery SaaS business, led by Alan and Brian Hickey, is scaling its global operations with a Series A fundraise

No Such Ventures, the fast-growing Dutch VC offering flexible investments on a per deal basis and representing a group of fifty individual investors, is supporting VROMO’s growth as its Series A VC partner

Dublin ( RestaurantNews.com ) VROMO, the restaurant delivery SaaS business, active in Europe and the US, is proud to announce a funding round of $8m growth capital and to welcome No Such Ventures as a new shareholder. The new funds will accelerate VROMO’s growth plans, expand its global presence and create job opportunities for both its European and US operations.

VROMO, led by Alan Hickey & Brian Hickey, was spun out of WeBringg in 2019 – a last mile delivery service, which had become frustrated by the lack of customised software solutions for delivery. Now, having pivoted to a SaaS model which is dedicated to the restaurant sector, VROMO is working with restaurant brands and delivery service providers to automate and scale delivery operations.

Accelerated by the impact of Covid19, restaurant delivery is seeing phenomenal growth and as a result, many restaurant brands are taking their operations in-house to increase the profitability of their delivery solution. VROMO offers a customizable and fully automated solution that allows restaurant partners to use their own in-house delivery team and to call on marketplace delivery fleets for overflow capability during peak times or to service new areas. VROMO helps restaurant brands to operate the most efficient delivery model possible and take ownership of the customer experience.

Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in New York and Waterford, VROMO now operates in over twenty countries and works with some of the biggest restaurant brands in the world.

“We are delighted to partner with No Such Ventures at this exciting stage of our journey. They have proven to be an incredibly supportive partner and a catalyst for our ambitious growth plans. We believe VROMO is best placed to help global restaurant brands to navigate their delivery challenges and we are excited to have the No Such Ventures team in our corner as we build momentum,” said Brian Hickey – President, Exec Chairman, VROMO.

VROMO provides industry-leading delivery management software and counts some of the worlds’ largest Restaurant Brands, Delivery Service Providers and POS companies as partners.

“As an investor, what’s not to love about VROMO: a stellar team in terms of experience and capability, an enormous market and a differentiating product. No wonder that prospects are lining up to get a hold of VROMO’s software. Our funds, coming directly from over 50 valuable investors, will allow VROMO to serve many more clients by helping them to optimise their delivery experience,” said Reinder Lubbers – Partner, No Such Ventures.

Designed specifically for the restaurant sector, VROMO automates the entire delivery process helping partners to achieve speed, cost efficiency and exceptional customer experience throughout their delivery solution.

About VROMO

VROMO offers a scalable and fast-growing automated delivery management software for the restaurant industry, allowing restaurants to manage their deliveries independently while integrating with delivery service providers and food marketplaces. Established from the delivery service business WeBringg, VROMO was set up in response to the lack of food dedicated delivery software in the market.

Vromo has been showing very strong growth in its product, with growing traction in Europe and the US. VROMO completed its pivot from WeBringg in 2019 and then launched its delivery software. Follow VROMO on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearevromo .

About No Such Ventures

No Such Ventures is a disruptor in the venture capital landscape, offering flexible deal structures and hassle-free equity investments on a per-deal basis.Backed by an engaged and ever growing network including high-profile investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts, No Such Ventures is keen to invest €2m to €8m in ambitious growth companies, globally and across sectors.Follow No Such Ventures on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nosuchventures .

