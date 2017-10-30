Vote now, vote often: Help your favorite recipe win our Holiday Cookie Contest

There are just four days left in the voting for the Chicago Tribune’s annual Holiday Cookie Contest, which ends Thursday.

Contestants are competing for cash prizes and bragging rights, plus a visit to the Tribune’s test kitchen.

You can vote online for your favorites through Thursday. Then the 15 highest vote-getters will be invited to bring their cookies to Tribune Tower for judging Nov. 6. Vote early and often — you can vote every day — on the contest page: chicagotribune.com/cookie. The winning cookies will be announced online Nov. 27 and in print Nov. 29, in our annual Holiday Cookie Contest cover story.

In the meantime, enjoy this recipe from a past winner. These rich, nutty cookies are from Holly L. Sheridan, of Deerfield, and earned her an honorable mention in the 2000 contest.

The recipe is excerpted from "Holiday Cookies," a collection of more than 100 recipes of winning cookies from 25 years of the Tribune's annual Holiday Cookie Contest. During this year’s contest, we are featuring a cookie recipe per week from the book. The book is available for $24.95 at www.chicagotribune.com/holidaycookiesbook.

Pumpkin maple dreams

Prep: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes per batch

Makes: About 4 dozen

Cookies:

2 1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon each: baking powder, baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 sticks (1 cup) butter

1/4 cup shortening

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 egg

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup raisins

Maple frosting:

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons milk

3/4 teaspoon maple flavoring

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped nuts, such as pecans or walnuts

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt in bowl; set aside. Beat butter, shortening and sugar in bowl of electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add egg; mix well. Add pumpkin and vanilla; mix until incorporated. Slowly mix in flour mixture until combined. Stir in raisins. Drop by tablespoon onto greased baking sheet. Bake until set, about 15 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

2. For frosting, cream butter in bowl of electric mixer. Gradually add sugar, alternating with milk, beating well after each addition, until smooth and fluffy. Mix in maple flavoring and vanilla. Spread (or pipe with star-tipped pastry bag) a thin layer of frosting on top of each cookie. Sprinkle with nuts.

Nutrition information per cookie: 135 calories, 7 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 17 mg cholesterol, 180 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrates, 1 g protein, 1 g fiber

