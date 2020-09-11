Selene San Felice
Volunteers surprise Bowie Food Pantry director to celebrate 10 years of service

September 11, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Selene San Felice
In her 10 years directing the Bowie Food Pantry, nothing has gotten past Debbie Langdon.