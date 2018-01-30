VLM's Bacchus Wine and Food fundraiser returns for 14th year

Bacchus, the Roman god of food and wine, plans to revisit the Virginia Living Museum — greeting guests before they indulge in desserts, seafood, drinks and a selection of flavors from around the world.

VLM hosts its annual Bacchus Wine and Food Festival 7-10 p.m. Friday. The fundraiser, in its 14th year, raises money for the museum’s science education and animal care needs. Eighteen restaurants will offer up cuisine at the event, according to a news release from VLM spokeswoman Judy Triska.

Last year the festival raised $73,000 with more than 680 guests.

“Bacchus is our largest fundraiser for the VLM and we are grateful for the continued support of the community and local businesses who support us,” said VLM assistant development director Rehn West.

In addition to food and drinks, live entertainment also is on the menu. Local band Brother Lucy will headline and Louis Vangieri, Paul Urban and Friends, PC Duo and Zen Mojo also are slated to perform. A local magician, silent auction, games and a mystery wine tasting will also take place. Patrons will have access to the museum’s galleries and exhibits.

A “Divine Reception” begins at 6 p.m. Friday for VIP ticket holders and will include select samplings, advance admission to food and drink offerings, and a special performance by Newport News musician Matt Lockhart.

Triska said the museum is “planning for 650 guests this year and currently have only 80 tickets left for the VIP reception.” She also told the Daily Press that the main event only had 46 tickets left as of Monday morning.

Tickets to the main event are $70 and Divine Reception tickets are $125. Both events sold out last year, according to Triska. The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. For more information, visit thevlm.org or call 757-595-1900.

Truffle dinner at Blue Talon Bistro

Blue Talon Bistro, 420 Prince George St. in Williamsburg, hosts its annual truffle dinner 6-9 p.m. Saturday. The six-course dinner features dishes featuring truffles and select wines. Seating is limited. Tickets are $189 and includes wines, dinner, taxes and gratuity. More info: bluetalonbistro.com or 757-476-2583.

Chocolate and wine pairing

Hampton Roads Winery, 6074 New Design Road in Elberon, is hosting two wine-and-chocolate pairing sessions at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $20 per person or $17 for wine club members. More info: hamptonroadswinery.com or 757-899-0203.

Peninsula Chili Cook-Off in Newport News

Peninsula Chili Cook-Off runs 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Road in Newport News. Tickets are $15 and children 5 and younger are free. Tickets include a sample cup, drink and bread. The event also will include a silent auction, music from Dave Crumpler and raffles. To register or buy tickets, email mboyce@hrimontessori.org or calling 757-873-8950.

Smithfield Restaurant Week

Smithfield Restaurant Week continues through Saturday. Deals include $10 lunches and $20 or $30 dinners at participating restaurants. Prices include an appetizer, an entree and dessert. For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit genuinesmithfieldva.com or call 757-357-5182.

Peninsula brewery roundup

The Virginia Beer Company re-releases Fresh Powder at noon Saturday. The beer is a double dry-hopped IPA and available on tap and in four packs. VBC is located at 401 Second St. in the Williamsburg area. Visit virginiabeerco.com or call 757-378-2903 for more information.

Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Road in the Williamsburg area, will fill many growlers and crowlers as possible during its inaugural Super Bowl Crowler Fill event from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.