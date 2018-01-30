Visit Pearl Brasserie, but not during Restaurant Week

I come from a family with a history of bringing waitresses to tears, much to my childhood humiliation, so I make it a point to be patient with bad service. Pearl Brasserie, despite offering lovely Restaurant Week dinner options ($33), seemed determined to test that patience.

On a busy night, it’s not a big deal to be seated 15 minutes after your reservation, although the 1920s-inspired space (transformed from Pearl Tavern last year) didn’t seem especially bustling. More troublesome was the lack of attention from our server, who essentially disappeared for the second half of the meal. During dessert, I decided to order another glass of the wine he had recommended to go with my dinner, but we didn’t see him again until 20 minutes after we had finished our food, when we flagged him down to get the check. My glass never did get refilled.

But let’s talk about the food. Pearl Brasserie typically offers a $35 three-course menu. Tribune dining critic Phil Vettel declared it an excellent value, and I must agree. At $33, the Restaurant Week menu knocks a couple of dollars off, but you’re also playing with considerably fewer options — three choices per course.

For the first course, my date and I enjoyed the oysters Rockefeller and lobster bisque. The bisque was silky, rich and a bowl of soup that demanded to be finished, though it could have been a touch warmer. The oysters stole the show with creamy spinach and smoked bacon for a mouthful of complementary flavors. They’re $1 during weeknight happy hours, a fact I won’t be forgetting.

For the second course, I was excited to try the butternut squash ravioli. Though deliciously seasoned with brown butter, pine nuts and sage, the pasta itself was hard to slice through with even a dinner knife, let alone the side of a fork. A few pieces hardly had any squash in them at all, but the bed of charred greens they came on was wonderful. My date enjoyed the steak frites, which was perfectly cooked and wept red wine sauce. It was definitely the superior dinner choice.

The desserts we ordered — chocolate mousse torte and apple tart — were both tasty, if a little standard. The texture of the mousse atop the soft crunch of its crust made it my preference, although the cinnamon ice cream that came alongside the tart wasn’t bad either.

At the end of the meal, we were both full and happy to take in the romantic atmosphere of the restaurant. Pearl Brasserie is worth a visit, but with so many choices and so few days, I’m not sure that visit should be during Restaurant Week.

180 N. Wacker Drive, 312-629-1030, pearlbrasserie.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to choosechicago.com.

