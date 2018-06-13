Visit a North or South Carolina Bojangles’, Get $20 off Admission to Carowinds

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) While the kids are on summer break, the timing is perfect for a family adventure. Now through Sunday, July 8, visit any participating Bojangles’ restaurant in North Carolina or South Carolina and grab a voucher to receive $20 off admission on your next visit to Carowinds, the Carolinas’ premier amusement park located just outside Charlotte, N.C.

Each coupon is good for up to six discounted admissions, and can be used on any one visit to Carowinds through Sunday, July 15. Simply present the coupon at any Carowinds admission sales booth and receive $20 off each full-priced, regular single day admission (up to six discounted admissions). With more than $120 in potential savings, your family’s next trip to Carowinds is right around the corner.

“In the summertime, a visit to Carowinds is a must,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “Bojangles’ and Carowinds are all about fun times with family and friends, and we are thrilled to provide families with incredible savings and the opportunity to make great memories on their next visit to Carowinds.”

Vouchers may be picked up in-store or requested through the drive-thru. No purchase is necessary. This voucher is only available at participating Bojangles’ restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At April 1, 2018, Bojangles’ had 762 system-wide restaurants, of which 326 were company-operated and 436 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise than as required under the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Cliff Cermak

PR & Media Relations

704-519-2126

ccermak@bojangles.com