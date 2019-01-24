Visionary Art Museum's Encantada restaurant is closing

Encantada, the vegetarian-focused restaurant at Baltimore’s American Visionary Art Museum, is closing.

The restaurant’s last day will be Jan. 24, according to a media release from the museum. It had opened at AVAM in 2015, replacing Mr. Rain’s Fun House, which had closed in June 2014.

Encantada was one of three restaurants conceived by chef Robbin Haas, according to the release, along with Birrotecca, which remains open on Clipper Road in Druid Hill Park, and the Nickel Taphouse in Mount Washington, which closed last fall.

Museum officials said they plan on announcing a new restaurant for the third-floor space “in the next few weeks.”

