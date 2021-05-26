Virturant Teams Up with Kraft Heinz for Tasty Sandwiches

Hell’s Chicken parent company Virturant partners with Kraft Heinz to license innovative menu items featuring favorite sauces

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taste buds rejoice! Virtual restaurants Hell’s Chicken, Uptown Burger and Chicken Tender Tribe are crafting high-quality, delicious menu items with a boost from Kraft Heinz’ popular HONEYRACHA® Sauce, A1® Steak Sauce and 57® Sauce. These new menu items are available now!

The announcement marks the first of many menu promotions to be offered through a partnership between national virtual restaurant brand company Virturant and internationally recognized and respected powerhouse Kraft Heinz.

“We’re honored to partner with Kraft Heinz,” says Kirk Mauriello, Virturant president and co-founder. “Kraft Heinz has some of the most iconic and trusted brands in the U.S. By partnering with them, we have the ability to bring amazing flavors and additional high-quality ingredients to our Virturant brand menus.”

Each of Virturant’s virtual restaurant menus can be found on UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, the Virturant home page and through the individual brands.

Current menu offerings featuring Kraft Heinz products include:

Hell’s Chicken:

HONEYRACHA® Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast, dill pickle chips and HONEYRACHA® sauce on a brioche bun.

HEINZ 57® Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast, dill pickle chips and HEINZ 57® sauce on a brioche bun.

Uptown Burger:

A1® Steak Sauce Burger

HEINZ 57® Burger

Chicken Tender Tribe:

HONEYRACHA® Dipping Sauce

HEINZ 57® Dipping Sauce

A1® Steak Sauce Dipping Sauce

In the coming months, additional menu offerings will be introduced at several other Virturant brands that will serve to entice more online ordering consumers, according to Mauriello. “The restaurant business has changed forever since January 2020,” he says. “More and more people are ordering their meals online and having them delivered. By incorporating high-quality, recognizable brand name ingredients, consumers know they are getting the best.”

Studies have shown that consumers gravitate toward menu items with recognizable ingredients and brands. Restaurant operators have proven over the years that partnerships with soda and candy manufacturers work to attract – and keep – loyal customers. Virturant is looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Kraft Heinz for the foreseeable future.

About Virturant

Virturant operates 1300+ delivery-only virtual restaurants. The brands are designed to boost revenue in restaurants by monetizing their unused/underused staff, equipment and kitchen capacity. The brainchild of restaurant and technology industry veterans, it offers a smart new turn-key process that brings incremental sales – through widely used food delivery apps like DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats and Postmates – that flock to order its popular concepts including Eggcellent Omelettes, The French Toastery, Pancake Heaven, The Royal Breakfast, Sunrise Breakfast Burritos, Sunrise Sandwich Co., Wild Skillets, Cheezie Macs, Chicken Tender Tribe, Grilled Cheesin’, Hell’s Chicken, The Patty Melt, Sandwich Boss, Sloppy Joe Nation, Uhmazing BLT’s, Uptown Burgers and Wing Society. Virturant’s restaurant brands add thousands a month in extra sales to its restaurant licensees, increasing profitability beyond what they thought possible. For information: www.virturant.com .

Media Contacts:

Jon Register

310-926-2400

info@virturant.com

