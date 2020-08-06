As Virtual School Begins, More Parents Turn to Dream Dinners Meal Kits

Three New Entrees Added to August Menu

$99 Starter Kit Offered

Seattle, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dream Dinners, which pioneered the meal kit concept nearly 20 years ago, has added three new family friendly entrees to its already expansive August menu. All are available for pickup or delivery from local Dream Dinners kitchens .

“With many schools switching to virtual learning because of the coronavirus, family life is being disrupted even more, making cooking an even bigger challenge for parents,” said Laura McMillan, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “We’re seeing a big jump in business because parents are just plain tired of shopping and cooking, or don’t have the time to do it.”

This month, time-crunched home cooks may select from 17 easy-to-prepare family meal kits, including these new items:

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken with Pineapple and Peppers – the perfect combination of tangy and sweet, chicken breasts remain juicy while cooked on top of a peppers, onion, and pineapple blend, slathered with Hawaiian BBQ sauce and wrapped in foil.

Bacon Jam Burgers – delight in tender ground beef patties topped with Swiss cheese and sweet, tangy bacon jam.

Crispy Salmon Cakes – delicate salmon cakes filled with savory spices, diced red peppers and onions are kitchen ready to be pan-fried to perfection. Paired with a tangy tartar sauce, they are great for brunch, lunch, entertaining or a light dinner.

Dream Dinners offers new customers a $99 starter kit that includes up to six dinners.

There are 70 local Dream Dinners kitchens in 22 states. In addition, a limited online menu is available for delivery to areas of Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina that are not served by a local kitchen.

“Dream Dinners is the only meal kit company that is focused on families,” McMillan added. “Every meal we create is designed to appeal to parents and kids, and be easy to prepare.” Most dinners take between 30 and 45 minutes to make. “More than ever, families need quality time together, and we make getting dinner on the table less stressful.”

Dream Dinners’ assembly sessions, during which customers make a month’s worth of family meals in about an hour, set the stage for today’s meal kit industry. The current concept includes both meal kit assembly sessions where available, as well as “Made For You” kits prepared by Dream Dinners staff for pick up or delivery. Read more about how Dream Dinners works here or watch here .

About Dream Dinners

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Dream Dinners guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus and prepare their dinners in-store without the hassle of planning, shopping, and chopping. Dream Dinners lays out the ingredients in an easy-to-follow format so guests can assemble a month’s worth of meals in about an hour. Meals prepared by Dream Dinners’ staff also may be ordered and picked up or delivered. A meal kit industry pioneer and leader, Dream Dinners brings “Homemade, Made Easy” to local communities through its 70 retail locations across the U.S. Learn more at www.DreamDinners.com .