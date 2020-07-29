Evan Vucci
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Virginians should wear masks to help stop the coronavirus. Here’s how we can persuade holdouts.

July 29, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Joanne Kimberlin
Evan Vucci

Here are some suggestions for mask holdouts, plus some advice from an expert.