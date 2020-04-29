Mark Lennihan
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Virginians have until June 1 to pay state taxes, until November 1 to file

April 29, 2020 | 6:19pm
From www.dailypress.com
By
Mark Lennihan

Taxpayers won't see any interest accrue on what they owe so long as they pay by June 1.