BOB BROWN
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Virginia reports another 940 coronavirus cases and 44 more deaths, the biggest increase yet

May 3, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Peter Coutu
BOB BROWN

More than half of the coronavirus deaths, 363, have come in nursing homes, according to state data.